GRANITE CITY – A man from Madison accused of burglarizing a Granite City home faces multiple felonies after also threatening and attacking a police officer.

Victor S. Dantzson, 51, of Madison, Ill., was charged with residential burglary (a Class 1 felony), aggravated battery (a Class 2 felony,) and threatening a public official (a Class 3 felony).

On March 4, 2025, Dantzson allegedly entered a home on Benton Street in Granite City without authority, intending to commit a theft. He also reportedly kicked a Granite City Police officer in the leg and threatened to kill the officer.

According to a petition to deny Dantzson’s pretrial release, the homeowner found him using narcotics in their home after forcing his way inside.

“Officers located defendant nearby and he resisted arrest, also kicking at officer and striking one in the leg. Defendant was found in possession of medications stolen from victim,” the petition adds. “After his arrest, defendant continued to be combative, threatening to kill an officer and to rape and kill his family members.”

Dantzson’s criminal history includes prior convictions of armed violence, aggravated battery, domestic battery, mob action, home invasion, and more shown in Madison County court records.

The Granite City Police Department presented the latest case against Dantzson, who currently remains in custody.

All individuals charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

