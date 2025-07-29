

MADISON, Ill. — Rayontae M. Pearson, 22, of Madison, Illinois, was arrested in connection with the July 26 homicide of a 16-year-old male at the intersection of Washington Avenue and Wayne Lanter Avenue, the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis has announced.

After investigating approximately 58 leads over three days, Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine filed four charges against Pearson, including two counts of first-degree murder, unlawful use of weapons for possession of a machine gun, and felon in possession of a weapon. Pearson is currently held pending a detention hearing.

The investigation involved cooperation from multiple agencies, including the Illinois State Police Crime Scene Investigators, the Madison County Coroner’s Office, and the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office. Haine praised the regional teamwork and the swift response by law enforcement.

“I want to commend Chief Jeff Bridick and the dedicated officers of the Madison Police Department for their quick response and outstanding collaboration with the Major Case Squad in this investigation,” Haine said. He also recognized Wood River Police Sgt. Brent Rombach, deputy commander of the Major Case Squad for this case, and the prosecutors in the Violent Crimes Unit for their role in reviewing evidence and filing charges.

Sergeant Justin Biggs of the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, Illinois chief deputy commander for the Major Case Squad, emphasized the squad’s long-standing commitment to handling complex crimes in the region. “This arrest once again highlights the dedication, professionalism, and coordination among our investigators,” he said.

Pearson is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

