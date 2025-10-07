MADISON - Timeka Shaunail, a professional gospel artist, accomplished drummer and aspiring actress, has built a diverse career spanning music, theater and film. Known for her dynamic performances, Shaunail has appeared in Broadway productions and local theater plays.

Shaunail is a Madison High graduate. She also attended SWIC in Belleville with a focus on criminal justice. She has performed significantly in Las Vegas and all over the country. She is one of the most well-known Madison graduates after graduation for her enormous amount of inspirational work, which includes, recently, some work as a cartoonist. Some of the art work examples are above. She is also a producer and has written her own music.

Her tour activities have included the "In My Life" tour in August 2016 in East St. Louis, in the region. Shaunail maintains a presence at events such as the BET Awards when in town. Notably, she is the cousin of media icon Oprah Winfrey and gospel singer Mavis Staples. R&B singer Bradd Young has served as her producer for six years.

Shaunail’s early start in music began at age 8 when she took up drumming, progressing to electric drums by age 9. Raised playing drums in church, she later transitioned to musical theater. At 16, she acquired her first Yamaha drum set, leading to performances at notable events such as a 2006 conference for Pastor Shirley Caesar in Raleigh, N.C., and drumming for the 2007 documentary about Nathaniel Barrino, uncle of singer Fantasia Barrino.

Her collaborations include work with gospel artist Tallie Rogers, R&B singers Joe Barrino (also known as Teeny and Fantasia’s brother) and Sting. Shaunail’s music has reached a wide audience, with her YouTube channel amassing over 56,000 views. She has released singles such as "In My Life" and produced works including "Marriage is Honorable."

In addition to music, Shaunail has an extensive theater background, performing in productions like "Grease Lightning" and "Grease Lightning II" on Broadway, as well as local plays including "One Quiet Night," "My High School Sweetheart," "Hard Times," "I Love You, You're Perfect, Now Change," and "Hell is Real." She also presented a civil rights leader award in 2017 to Mimi Easton, the great-great-granddaughter of Martin Luther King Jr., at the Voice Awards.

Shaunail has been featured in numerous publications such as Untouchable Magazine, Sheen Magazine, St. Louis Magazine, Elation Magazine and CIE Fashion Magazine. Her television appearances include guest spots on the Maryland Parker Show, Show Me Morning Show, The Bernie Hays Show, and a performance of "In My Life" on the show "Make a Joyful Noise." She has also performed live at venues like Ballpark Village in St. Louis and participated in radio interviews on WBKE Vegas Raw Radio Queen G and Friends.

