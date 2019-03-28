MADISON - The Madison Community Unit School District #12 Board of Education voted to approve the hiring of Dr. Andrew Reinking as the new superintendent of schools effective April 1, 2019. Dr. Reinking will follow Dr. Cullen L. Cullen who has served as interim superintendent since September of 2018. Dr. Reinking is an Edwardsville High School and SIUE graduate.

“Hiring a superintendent is one of the most important duties a school board has,” said Board of Education President Marie Nelson. “ It was important to us to find the right person to lead the district, one who is focused on the success of all our students.” “There were a number of highly qualified candidates who applied for the position, but after conducting thorough interviews Andrew stood out as the person to lead the district. The more we learned about him, the more we believed his experience, qualifications and personality were what the Madison School District and community needed,” added Nelson.

Reinking has served as assistant regional superintendent of Madison County since 2009. With more than 20 years in education, Dr. Reinking has served in a variety of roles at the school, district and regional level. Throughout his career, Reinking has worked with parents and district staff to create the best learning opportunities possible for all students through a focus on quality academics, positive learning environment and fiscal responsibility.

Article continues after sponsor message

Reinking’s parents are both retired educators. He is a 1989 graduate of Edwardsville High School and is proud to have completed his graduate work, including his doctorate, at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville. Reinking is looking forward to working with the Madison School Board, staff, and community to build strong relationships that meet the academic and social needs of all the students. “Preparing students to be successful no matter whether choose to go into the workforce or to college is key,” he said.

‘’I believe it is important to have open communication, transparency and collaboration if we are going do what is best for kids. Every decision should be based on what is in the best interests of all our students,” Reinking said.



“We believe he is a good fit for the district and will work to build relationships within both the district and community,” added Nelson. “We looking forward to working with Andrew in the years to come and are excited about moving education forward in Madison School District.

More like this: