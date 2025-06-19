EDWARDSVILLE - Assistant County Engineer Greg Schuette is retiring after a 39-year career in Madison County.

During the regular meeting of the Madison County Board on June 18, 2025, the Board recognized Schuette for his dedication and hard work over the past few decades. County Engineer Adam Walden noted that Schuette is “a thorough engineer” who shows a deep devotion to Madison County.

“Greg didn’t just work for the county. He served her citizens,” Walden said. “His leaving will be felt for a long time as he takes with him a wealth of knowledge and history.”

Schuette graduated from Southern Illinois University in 1985 with a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering. Within a few weeks, he received a job with the Madison County Highway Department, where he has stayed ever since.

Walden said Schuette designed and oversaw at least 25 projects over the years. He commended Schuette for his attention to detail, his passion for engineering, and the “genuine compassion” he shows to citizens.

“He embodies the spirit of citizen service. He’s always ready to explain, educate and support. He truly does love this county and has worked to make it better,” Walden said. “Greg’s legacy isn’t just in the projects he’s built or the promotions he’s earned; it’s in every life he touched with his care, his patience and his unwavering dedication to making our county better.”

Schuette thanked Walden and the other County Engineers who came before him. He recognized County Board Chairman Chris Slusser for his leadership, and he expressed his appreciation for the county’s support over his decades-long tenure.

“After 39 years and five months, I look back with pride,” Schuette said. “I’m grateful to have spent my entire engineering career here at Madison County. Thank you all for being a part of this moment and this career that I have truly been blessed to have.”

