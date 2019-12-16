EDWARDSVILLE — Madison County officials say crews are working hard to keep county’s roads and highways clear.

County Board Chairman Kurt Prenzler said the Highway Department began working Sunday morning and continues throughout the day.

Mark Gvillo, the county’s engineer, said “day” crews arrived around 10 a.m. Sunday with trucks loaded with salt and ready to hit the road.

“They worked until 7 p.m salting and plowing then our ‘night’ crew started,” Gvillo said. “They worked a 12 hour shift and during the shift change the trucks were fueled and reloaded with salt so crews could get back out on the roads.”

Gvillo said crews worked hard throughout the night to make sure the roads were clear in time for the morning commute. He said with more snow expected throughout the day his crews will continue to be out.

The county manages 192 miles of roads and highways.

“Crews will stay in operation full time until things clear up and the roads are clear,” Gvillo said. “The ‘day’ crew started at 7 a.m. salting and cleaning up in preparation for the additional precipitation that is in the forecast for (Monday.)”

Prenzler said the county’s Facilities Department is also clearing county parking lots and sidewalks.

“The county is open for business today (Monday,) “ Prenzler said. “However, if you don’t have to get out today it’s better to just stay home.”

