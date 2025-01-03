GRANITE CITY – The Illinois Department of Transportation today announced that as part of ongoing efforts to replace the Interstate 270 bridges between Illinois 3 and Riverview Drive in Missouri, a stage change is scheduled to take place on I-270 starting at noon on Friday, Jan. 3.

To facilitate the stage change, westbound I-270 traffic will be shifted to the new south span using a temporary crossover just west of the Canal Bridge. Traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction while the shift occurs.

By 9 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, all four lanes are expected to reopen on the new south span with the new traffic pattern in place.

The new configuration will allow eastbound and westbound traffic to use the new south bridge while the adjacent structure is built over the next two years.

As the I-270 project continues, the public should expect lane shifts, overnight lane closures and delays. Drivers are urged to allow extra time for trips through this area, pay close attention to flaggers and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits and be on alert for workers and equipment.

Visit the project website, 270mrb.org, for more information, including project maps, fact sheets and construction timeline.

For IDOT District 8 updates, follow us on the social media platform X at @IDOTDistrict8 or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map on GettingAroundIllinois.com.

