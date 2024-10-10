Madison County Welcomes Jordyn Besserman to Sheriff's Team
MADISON COUNTY - The Madison County Sheriff's Office announced the addition of Jordyn Besserman to its team, marking a significant step in her law enforcement career.
Besserman will commence her Patrol Division Field Training on Friday, Oct. 11, 2024, the Sheriff's Office said.
The announcement reflects the Sheriff's Office's commitment to enhancing its personnel and services to the community.
Sheriff Jeff Connor and the department expressed optimism about Besserman's potential contributions to public safety and community service in Madison County.
Sheriff's Office representatives noted their enthusiasm for Besserman joining the team, highlighting the importance of dedicated personnel in maintaining community safety.
