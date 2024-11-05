MADISON COUNTY - On Nov. 5, 2024, Madison County voters were asked an advisory question about the possibility of separating from Cook County.

The question read, “Shall the board of Madison County correspond with the boards of other counties of Illinois, outside of Cook County, about the possibility of separating from Cook County to form a new state and to seek admission to the Union as such, subject to the approval of the people?”

Madison County voters who voted “yes” supported advising the Madison County Board to discuss separation from Cook County, while “no” votes opposed the idea of separation.

In Madison County, 71,695 voters, or 56.54%, voted “yes.” Meanwhile, ??55,108 voters, or 43.46%, voted “no.”

More information will be available soon about what this means for Madison County and its position in Illinois.

