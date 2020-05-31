MADISON COUNTY – The Madison County Urban League (MCUL) canceled its 43rd Annual “Educate! Empower! Thrive!” dinner for Thursday, June 18, 2020, at the Lewis & Clark Community College due to COVID-19. All of the 2020 honorees will be honored at the 2021 dinner on March 25, 2021.
As part of this annual celebration, MCUL recognizes those who have been instrumental in improving the lives of others through service and dedication to the community, and pay tribute to emerging young leaders.
Twelve (12) area students will be presented with the Empowered Youth Award for their exceptional involvement in volunteerism, philanthropy, academic achievement and positivity.
The 2020 Empowered Youth Award recipients include:

Nicole Lowe – Alton High School

Jordyn Hamilton - Alton Middle School

Mary Jae Kirby - Civic Memorial High School

Sydney Malone – Edwardsville High School

Kirk Bradley - Liberty Middle School

Chase Chrenka - Lincoln Middle School

Kourtney Belford - Madison High School

Diego Butron – Marquette Catholic High School

Adam Coles – Roxana High School

Evan Wells – Roxana Junior High School

Jae Lynne Shotwell – Trimpe Middle School

Travion Withers – Venice Elementary School

The Community Service Awards and Chairman's Award will also be awarded during the annual celebration. Community Service honorees include Fire Chief Jesse Jemison, Kristie Baumgartner and TorHoerman Law will be recognized for their exemplary service to the community. The Chairman's Award honorees are Dr. Dale T. and Dr. Linda T. Chapman for their outstanding contribution and dedicated service in the field of education to the community.

