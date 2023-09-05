Madison County Transit Donates Bus to L&C Automotive ProgramGODFREY – Recently, Madison County Transit (MCT) donated a retired 2010 Gilig 40-foot bus to the Lewis & Clark Community College automotive program. Containing an L9 engine and Voith transmission, the bus will provide students with more robust equipment on which to learn, including rare, hands-on 24-volt system training.

Pictured, from left to right, are L&C Vice President of Academic Affairs Susan Czerwinski, Automotive Technology Assistant Professor/Co-Coordinator Clayton Renth, Automotive Technology Co-Coordinator Ben Cook, Automotive Technology Professor Chris Reynolds, L&C President Ken Trzaska, MCT Managing Director SJ Morrison and MCT Fleet Director Justin Dixon.

