EDWARDSVILLE — Madison County is set to receive more than $4.7 million in funding from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development through its Community Services Block Grant, which includes additional $1.75 million as a result of coronavirus relief legislation.

“Madison County was notified last week it would receive an additional $1.75 million in CDBG funding through the CARES Act,” Chairman Kurt Prenzler said.

Prenzler said the challenges COVID-19 poses for families and communities is devastating and the new Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act funding will help with the local economy.

Madison County will receive $1,755,949 in CDBG funding through the CARES Act. This funding is being provided to jurisdictions that received CDBG for the fiscal year 2020. Madison County will receive $2.985 million in CDBG funding .

Madison County Community Development administers the CDBG funding.

County Board member David Michael and Grants Committee chair, said he’s excited to see the additional funding come into the county.

“CDBG plays an instrumental role in advancing locally driven projects that create jobs and contribute to economic growth,” Michael said. “I’m looking forward to working with the administration in making sure this money helps Madison County communities.”

CDBG provides annual grants to states and localities to invest federal dollars in communities across the country. The program has helped provide economic and housing opportunities for low- and moderate-income Americans for more than 40 years.

Madison County is a designated entitlement county which allows them to receive CDBG funds directly from HUD rather than through the state of Illinois’s competitive funding program. Alton and Granite City are each entitlement communities which means a portion of these funds will be set aside specifically for their use.

Alton and Granite City will receive a portion of the CARE funds as designated by HUD.

According to HUD, the new funding will help provide shelter to homeless individuals, increase affordable housing options, develop infrastructure and maintain crucial public services across the country.

Community Development Administrator Trudy Bodenbach said the Grants Committee would be working with the County Board to determine how the funds will be used. She said Community Development will find out this week more specifics about the funding.

“We will be required to follow specific guidelines on what and how the money can be used, including the types of projects,” Bodenbach said.

Bodenbach said she would like to thank U.S. Congressmen John Shimkus, Rodney Davis and Mike Bost, along with U.S. Senators Tammy Duckworth and Dick Durbin, for their diligence in helping to secure the extra funding for Madison County.

For more information regarding state, federal and county assistance for local businesses, please follow us on Facebook at @MadCoEconDev of visit the county’s website at www.co.madison.il.us.

