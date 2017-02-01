EDWARDSVILLE — Madison County wants to keep residents up-to-date on its road construction projects by putting them online.

“We thought it would be a good way to alert the public about what’s going on,” County Engineer Mark Gvillo said.

The Highway Department works hard to minimize the disruption caused by road construction and in doing so, wants to keep everyone apprised of construction projects and timelines, Gvillo said.

Gvillo said that the highway department is committed to keeping the community informed of its capital improvement projects throughout the county. The website includes the name of the city, road, location, type of construction — road closed versus delayed traffic; start date and estimated end dates, which could change due to inclement weather, etc.

He said the county was getting ready to tear down a bridge and the state notified them to inform the public as the bridge is eligible for the National Register of Historic Places. The county placed a notice about the bridge, which carries Pin Oak Road across Silver Creek near Marine on its website.

Residents can receive email updates on the county’s road construction projects affecting traffic by clicking on the red “subscribe for page updates,” which is located on the top right Highway Department’s Road Construction page.

Visit the Highway Department’s website at www.co.madison.il.us/departments/highway2/road_closures.php to subscribe or for a list of current road closures.

