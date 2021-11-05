SPRINGFIELD – Illinois EPA Director John J. Kim today announced the execution of a new Intergovernmental Agreement (IGA) with Madison County to establish and support a new long-term Household Hazardous Waste (HHW) collection site in the Metro East area.

Historically, Illinois EPA has included four long-term collection locations, all in northern Illinois, as part of its HHW collection program. By executing this IGA, Madison County becomes the first Illinois EPA-supported permanent HHW collection south of Naperville.

The site will open to the public beginning November 6.

The development, construction, and permitting of the Madison County site was entirely locally funded. The County is also financially supporting all onsite labor and maintenance of the facility.

The Madison County HHW collection site will be open on the first Saturday and third Friday of each month from 8:00 AM – 3:00 PM. Upcoming dates include November 6 & 19, December 4 & 17, and January 8 & 14. Appointments are required. To schedule an appointment, residents can visit: bit.ly/3pBNQkf. Madison County residency is not required to utilize the facility.

Each year, Illinois EPA supports collection events across the state that provide residents a safe outlet for common household hazardous items, such as lawn chemicals and cleaning supplies. These collections are in the form of either one-day collection events organized by a unit of local government or permanent facilities supported by one or more units of local government that are open throughout the year. In each case, Illinois EPA provides a hazardous waste contractor to transport collected HHW from the site to an appropriately permitted disposal facility.

Article continues after sponsor message

“The Illinois EPA has worked closely with Madison County over the last several years in its efforts to bring a collection site to the area,” said Director Kim. “We remain committed to providing no-cost collection options for the proper disposal of household hazardous waste throughout the state.”

Residents are encouraged to dispose of chemical cleaners, oil-based paints, thinners, antifreeze, motor oil, gasoline, kerosene, weed killers, insecticides and pesticides, old or outdated medication, and similar hazardous household products. Fluorescent and other high-intensity discharge lamps may also be brought to the collections.

ITEMS NOT ACCEPTED include latex paint, explosives, propane tanks, fire extinguishers, smoke detectors, agricultural chemicals, and business wastes. A complete list of wastes that are and are not accepted is available online at https://www2.illinois.gov/epa/topics/waste-management/waste-disposal/household-hazardous-waste/Pages/acceptable-wastes.aspx.

The other long-term collection facilities available for disposal of HHW throughout the year include:

Naperville, 156 Fort Hill Drive (immediately North of Naperville Public Works), DuPage County, www.naperville.il.us/hhw.aspx Hours: Saturdays 9:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Sundays 9:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Phone: 630-420-6095

Rockford, Rock River Reclamation District, 3333 Kishwaukee, Winnebago County

http://www.knib.org/recycling/green-guide/household-hazardous-waste-site/ Hours: Saturdays 8:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Sundays Noon – 4:00 PM, Phone: 815-987-5570

http://www.knib.org/recycling/green-guide/household-hazardous-waste-site/ Chicago, Goose Island, 1150 North Branch, Cook County www.cityofchicago.org/hccrf Hours: Tuesdays 7:00 AM-Noon, Thursdays 2:00 PM – 7:00 PM, and First Saturday of every month 8:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Phone: 312-744-3060

Lake County, The Solid Waste Agency of Lake County (SWALCO) currently operates a long-term household chemical waste collection program. Information and a collection schedule can be found on their website (www.swalco.org) or by calling 847-336-9340.



In addition to the long-term collection facilities, the Illinois EPA works with eight HHW Hub Partners and additional one-day collection partners to thoroughly cover the state. The Hub Partners are the City of Bloomington, the City of Effingham, the City of Springfield, the City of Quincy, Champaign County, Jackson County, Peoria County, and Rock Island County.

For questions concerning the Illinois EPA’s one-day or long-term collections, please contact Don Buis with the Illinois EPA Waste Reduction Unit at 217-785-4116. HHW collection schedules are also available on the Illinois EPA website at https://www2.illinois.gov/epa/topics/waste-management/waste-disposal/household-hazardous-waste/Pages/collections.aspx.

More like this: