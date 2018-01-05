EDWARDSVILLE – Edwardsville-based title company, Madison County Title Company, recently announced that it will be relocating from its Main Street location to a new office effective Friday, January 5, 2018. The new address will be 600 County Club View, Suite 2, in Edwardsville. The title company, recently purchased by Randy Gori, will continue to offer the same outstanding service with its knowledgeable staff unchanged.

Shannon Flanigan, vice president of Madison County Title, is excited about the move as well as other changes on the horizon for Madison County Title. “We have a new website almost ready to launch, a new logo, and a new location. Our clients will love the new office space, with plentiful parking as well,” said Flanigan. “We are excited to continue offering exceptional customer service to our clients but with a fresh new look for 2018.” There are also plans to streamline processes and update computer systems, offering even faster and more efficient services for clients.

Customers can continue to use the existing telephone number at (618) 656-0400. Their new, updated website will offer visitors important information like types of services provided, counties served, and a direct link to obtain a free quote or ask for further information. The new website address will be www.madisoncountytitlecompany.com and will be fully operational in the new year.

About Madison County Title Co:

Madison County Title Company was founded by real estate expert Frank Flanigan in 1984. Since then, Madison County Title has been ensuring that customers receive the best service possible, working diligently to give Buyers, Seller and Lenders confidence that their interests are protected in all real estate transactions through title research, clearing of title issues, issuing of title insurance policies and insured transactional closings. At Madison County Title Company, you can be certain that your real estate transaction will be handled with accuracy, expertise and integrity.

