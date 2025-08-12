EDWARDSVILLE – The Madison County Third Judicial Circuit is implementing a series of improvements to its jury selection process in response to the Final Report of the Illinois Judicial Conference Juror Experience Task Force, issued in October 2024.

The new measures are designed to enhance fairness, accessibility, and overall juror satisfaction, aligning with the statewide effort to modernize and strengthen public trust in the jury system.

Key changes include the introduction of compliance mechanisms to ensure consistent participation, expanded online access to juror questionnaires, the development of short YouTube videos to answer frequently asked questions about jury service in Madison County, and the establishment of a compliance docket for individuals who fail to appear after being summoned for jury duty.

"Juries are a cornerstone of our justice system, and we are committed to ensuring that all citizens have equal opportunity and access to serve," said Chief Judge Chris Threlkeld. "These updates reflect our dedication to continuous improvement and to upholding the integrity and inclusiveness of the judicial process. Jury service is one of the most direct forms of civic participation in our democracy. It empowers everyday citizens to play a vital role in upholding the Constitution, ensuring fairness in legal proceedings, and protecting the rights of individuals in both civil and criminal cases.”

The Juror Experience Task Force — established by the Illinois Judicial Conference —released its final report in October 2024 following a statewide review of jury procedures. The report emphasized the importance of improving juror engagement, convenience, communication, and fairness as essential components of a more effective and trusted judicial system.

Madison County's updates will be phased in over the coming months and will include additional training for court personnel, user-friendly technology enhancements, and ongoing evaluation of juror feedback.

