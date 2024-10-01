EDWARDSVILLE — Madison County Treasurer Chris Slusser is reminding taxpayers that the third installment of their tax bill is coming due.

“With the due date quickly approaching, I want to remind everyone that the third of four tax installments will be due Thurs, Oct 3,” Slusser said. “The County Treasurer’s office is open for business Mon-Fri from 8:30am-4:30 p.m.”

Slusser reminds taxpayers of payment options: at one of the participating collector banks or credit unions throughout the county, by mail, through your financial institution’s online bill pay service, the Treasurer’s website at www.madcotreasurer.org, by phone at 618-602-2120, or in person at the Treasurer’s Office in Edwardsville. If paid by mail, letters must be postmarked on or before Oct 3.

“No penalty will be applied for payments mailed and postmarked by the due date,” he said. “I would encourage taxpayers to take a payment inside the post office to have it postmarked if they are planning to mail it on the actual due date. Mail collected from drop boxes is often not locally postmarked, but sent to a distribution center in St. Louis, which can take an extra day.”

“Although the Treasurer’s office serves as the county’s tax collector, it’s important to remember that the Treasurer’s office doesn’t determine the amount that is billed,” Slusser said. “Property tax bills are determined by four factors — the assessment, the equalization factor or ‘multiplier,’ the tax rate and any exemptions.”

Each year taxpayers receive a bill that includes information indicating exactly where their tax dollars are spent, upcoming due dates and available payment options.

For more information or questions contact the Treasurer’s Office at (618) 692-6260