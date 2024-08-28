



EDWARDSVILLE — Madison County’s Chief Assessment Office (CCAO) will be working in Foster Township for the next several months to update its file for online property images.

Staff from the CCAO will be taking street-view photographs of residential and commercial properties for reassessment for the Foster Township Quadrennial.

“The county’s personnel will have badges and yellow vests on, as well as driving marked county cars,” Chief County Assessor Denise Shores said.

She said staff would also leave door hangers notifying the property owners about what they are doing.

The information is being gathered so that it can be put into the county’s tax assessment system— DEVNET.

The photo project is expected to continue through November.

Shores said that once the project is completed, taxpayers would be able to view their full assessment information online, and if they need help, they can contact the CCAO at (618) 692-6270.