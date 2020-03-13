WOOD RIVER - The Madison County Superintendents and the Regional Superintendent of Schools, Rob Werden, met yesterday with the Director of the Madison County Health Department, Toni Corona, to hear recommendations from the Health Department regarding COVID-19 (Coronavirus). Superintendents collaborated and shared information regarding our approaches to addressing the potential spread of COVID-19 in our districts.

East Alton-Wood River continues to monitor the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) news releases and guidelines regarding measures to prevent the spread of communicable diseases, such as COVID-19. All districts across the county are increasing our disinfecting efforts in both resources and frequency, giving special attention to high-touch areas. Our staff is encouraging students to wash hands frequently, not touch their faces or mouths, and to cover coughs and sneezes. We are following the recommendations shared by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

We are asking parents to please keep your children out of school if they exhibit any signs of illness, such as cough, fever, breathing problems, etc., and are asking parents to follow EAWR's typical procedures for reporting their son/daughter absent from school. Additionally, please anticipate that school personnel may be asking about your son/daughter's specific symptoms and diagnosis if they have been seen by a doctor, as districts will be tracking information and working closely with the Madison County Health Department, as we work to determine next steps.

Director Corona stated, "As of today there are no confirmed cases in Madison County of COVID-19." Madison County Health Department will continue advising individual school districts in the event of a confirmed case. The Health Department shared COVID-19 doesn't seem to be targeting school-age children at this time.

Resources are available for families through the Madison County Health Department website at www.madisonchd.org.

As this situation continues to remain fluid, EAWR joins the other Madison County school districts in exploring options to meet students' individual needs to ensure a continuity of education.

- Dr. John Pearson, East Alton-Wood River High School Superintendent.

