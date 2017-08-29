Students attending Dorsey Farm

EDWARDSVILLE - Thirty-nine 4th-5th grade students gained a unique perspective of Madison County by participating in the first Ag Camp sponsored by the Regional Office of Education and Madison County CAREE Program late this summer. Regional Superintendent Robert Daiber stated:

"As Madison County becomes more urbanized, fewer students understand rural Illinois. Today, we have the smallest number of farm families in the history of Madison County."

Students at Marcoot Jersey Creamery

The main goal of camp was to give young people multiple experiences on different county farms. Daiber commended the coordinators of the camp, ROE staff members Rachel Lewis and Mike Moore as well as Chelsea Reeves, Madison County CAREE Coordinator for the farm visit schedule they arranged.

The students had the opportunity to visit two farms each day for a week and complete an ag activity after the trips. The following were visitation sites:

  • Wieseman Farm - Worden, IL- cattle farm
  • Rinkel Produce - Glen Carbon, IL - vegetable farm
  • Liberty Apple Farm - Edwardsville, IL - apple orchard
  • Triangle H Farm, LLC - Edwardsville, IL - horseradish & equine farm
  • Dorsey Farms - Dorsey, IL- seed house & equipment
  • Dave Grotefendt Farm - Edwardsville, IL- hog farm
  • Marcoot Jersey Creamery- Greenville, IL - dairy farm
  • Villa Rosa Inc. - Greenville, IL - robotic milking dairy farm
  • Rolling Lawns Farm - Greenville, IL - dairy farm

Daiber said, "It is great to have such good ag partners for education. Our host farms showed great interest in the children." It is the goal of the Regional Office of Education and Madison County CAREE to continue this experience in years to come.

Students at Rolling Lawns Farm

