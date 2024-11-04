EDWARDSVILLE - Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine announced today that his office will again deploy teams of Assistant State’s Attorneys and Investigators to assist the County Clerk in responding to reports of any suspected irregularities that may arise at Madison County polling locations on Election Day.

On Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024, from 6 a.m., when the polls open, through close at 7 p.m., prosecutors and investigators will be available to respond to suspected violations of the Illinois Election Code. State’s Attorney’s Office staff will also maintain communications throughout the day and into the evening with officials at the Madison County Clerk’s Office.

This coordinated effort and open lines of communication with the Madison County Clerk will help to enforce compliance with the Election Code while ensuring that every voter properly qualified is able to cast their ballot. Anyone who has questions or is concerned about activities at any Madison County polling place can contact either the Madison County Clerk’s Office at (618) 692-6290 or elections@madisoncountyil.gov.

“As we have done in every election since I became State’s Attorney, my office will again have on standby teams of Assistant State’s Attorneys and Investigators throughout Madison County to ensure compliance with our Election Code and investigate any potential issues at polling places,” Haine said. “We are wellprepared to respond as needed to address any allegations of interference, electioneering or voter fraud. Anyone who engages in illegal election activities, to include obstructing others from voting, attempting to vote more than once or presenting false identification to vote, or tampering with voting equipment, will face investigation and potentially criminal prosecution. Each person’s vote is sacred, and will be protected with the full force of law.”

Haine encouraged everyone to remain respectful of their fellow citizens while at polling places, and avoid electioneering.

“The Election Code specifically prohibits ‘electioneering or soliciting of votes’ or ‘any political discussion within any polling place.’ Therefore, we advise voters to avoid wearing shirts, buttons, hats, etc., advocating for a candidate or referendum, and avoid political discussions while within the polling place itself or within 100 feet of it,” Haine said. “Our Election Code delegates enforcement of its rules regarding activities at each polling place to the Election Judges. These Election Judges may use their discretion to apply these rules to each practical situation on a case-by-case basis."

