BETHALTO — Madison County State's Attorney Tom Haine has modified the charges against Joshua J. Morrison after a vicious assault incident on July 19, 2025, at an apartment complex in Bethalto. Morrison was initially charged with aggravated arson, arson, aggravated battery, and now, as of Monday, July 28, 2025, is charged with a hate crime, authorities said.

The State's Attorney now charges that Morrison faces a Class 4 felony hate crime charge for battering Winston Rulo because of his perceived sexual orientation after an investigation of the incident.

This is the exact new charge filed by the Madison County State's Attorney's Office:

COUNT IV: HATE CRIME (CLASS 4 FELONY): "in that said defendant, by reason of the perceived sexual orientation of Winston Rulo, knowingly battered the victim in violation of 720 ILCS 5/12-3(a) in that defendant repeatedly struck the victim about the face and head with his fists, in violation of 720 ILCS 5/12-7.1."

Karen Alexander Mack, Winston Rulo's mother, the victim in the case, had previously described the severity of her son's injuries and had called for the attack to be prosecuted on a higher scale, with others, to the Madison County State's Attorney's Office.

The incident began around 10 a.m. on July 19, 2025, at an apartment building in the 300 block of Grant Street when the Bethalto Fire Department and Police Department responded to a report of a truck set on fire and an assault victim. Firefighters found the vehicle engulfed in flames and extinguished the fire. Officers located Rulo, who had sustained serious injuries.

Police discovered Morrison barricaded inside the building. Using a loudspeaker, officers ordered him to exit. For safety reasons, the Metro East S.W.A.T. team was called to assist. The tactical team entered the building and peacefully removed Morrison, who was taken into custody. The situation concluded around 2 p.m.

Morrison’s charges now include:

Count I: Aggravated arson (Class X felony) for knowingly damaging the apartment complex at 316 Grant Street by fire, with knowledge that people were inside.

Count II: Arson (Class 2 felony) for damaging a Nissan Rogue.

Count III: Aggravated battery (Class 3 felony) for causing great bodily harm to Rulo, including skull, orbital, and nasal fractures.

Count IV: Hate crime (Class 4 felony) for battering Rulo because of his sexual orientation.

Rulo, 22, is a certified nursing assistant and nursing student at Lewis and Clark Community College. A GoFundMe organizer - his mother, Karen - described him as “kind, compassionate and generous” person.

Updates on a GoFundMe fundraiser for Rulo indicate Rulo has returned home to recover but will not be returning to his Bethalto apartment, and his mother cites he has significant safety concerns.

“He no longer feels safe there,” his mother said, adding, however, that Rulo is “strong and determined to heal.”

Please note, charges are merely accusations, and Defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

