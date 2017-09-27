SPRINGFIELD - Madison County State's Attorney Tom Gibbons is scheduled to speak about the Madison County Elder Justice Initiative at the 2017 Adult Protection & Advocacy Conference.

Created in response to a combination of the aging population becoming a larger percent of our population, along with the issues of abuse and access to justice, the Madison County Elder Justice Initiative seeks to ensure better access, protection, support, and justice for senior citizens in Madison County, including those who have experienced any form of abuse, neglect, or exploitation.

This collaborative partnership between local law enforcement, county government agencies, elder protective services, and senior community advocates works to identify and address common barriers in a variety of areas related to the aging population in our community – from improving Court accessibility, to enhancing the effectiveness of investigation and prosecution of crimes against some of our most vulnerable residents.

The conference is sponsored by the Illinois Department on Aging, Illinois Long-Term Care Ombudsman Program and Adult Protective Services of Illinois. Information on the 2017 Adult Protection & Advocacy Conference may be found at https://www.illinois.gov/aging/Pages/default.aspx.

