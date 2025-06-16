Skyla M. Soomro, of Granite City.

GRANITE CITY - Pretrial release was denied for an area woman charged with aggravated battery.

Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine announced on Monday, June 16, 2025, that Associate Judge Ryan Jumper has granted the State’s petition to deny pretrial release for a defendant who is charged with two counts of aggravated battery (class 3 felony).

Haine’s office argued public safety required the continued detention of the defendant prior to trial.

Skyla M. Soomro (D.O.B. 11/21/2006) of Granite City is charged with striking a person on the head with a glass bottle on June 2, 2025, in the Granite City area.

The case was investigated by Madison County Sheriff’s Office.

This charge and the statements made herein are based upon probable cause. The defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

