 Madison County State's Attorney Tom GIbbons makes an appearance at a local class to celebrate winners in Red Ribbon Week Poster Contest.

EDWARDSVILLE - Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Gibbons made a special visit to Woodland Elementary School in Edwardsville and provided the third and fourth grade winners of the Fifth Annual Anti-Drug Poster Contest a pizza party.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Hundreds of Madison County students in grades 3 through 5 submitted posters with the Red Ribbon Week theme of “Respect Yourself. Be Drug Free”. The winners and other finalists had their posters displayed outside the State’s Attorney’s Office at the County Administration Building during last year’s National Red Ribbon Week which runs October 23-31 each year. Posters were judged by a committee within the office.

State's Attorney Gibbons looks forward to the creative posters he receives each year as part of the contest and is pleased that this year’s theme focuses on respect. “Teaching children to respect themselves is an important component in providing them with the knowledge and tools required to make positive choices in their lives,” said Gibbons.

Article continues after sponsor message

Hanna Behnen, third grade, and Samantha Bock, fourth grade, both students at Woodland Elementary, won first place in their respective grades. State's Attorney Gibbons delivered pizza on March 10th to the fifth-grade class of Savannah Squires in South Roxana. She placed first among fifth graders.

The Red Ribbon campaign began in support of a murdered DEA agent who was killed in 1985 by drug traffickers. Displaying a red ribbon demonstrates support of a drug-free America. The annual Red Ribbon Campaign, held every October since 1986, is one of the largest drug-prevention campaigns in the country. More information can be found at http://www.nfp.org/.

Artwork done by Savannah Squires

 Artwork by Samantha Bock

More like this:

Nov 14, 2024 - 5th & 6th Grade Students and Classrooms Invited to Compete in Illinois EPA Poster, Poetry, and Prose Contests

Sep 18, 2024 - Alton School Board Recognizes September Optimist Students of the Month for Hard Work

Sep 26, 2024 - Building Character: Mayor's Key Advice to Young Boys At Gentlemen Club

4 days ago - Resurrection Lutheran Church Men’s Club Chili Drive-Thru Raised Over $3,300 for Hurricane Helene Victims

Oct 28, 2024 - Chief Criminal Judge Kyle Napp Announces $2 Million Grant To Madison County Drug Court

 