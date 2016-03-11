EDWARDSVILLE - Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Gibbons made a special visit to Woodland Elementary School in Edwardsville and provided the third and fourth grade winners of the Fifth Annual Anti-Drug Poster Contest a pizza party.

Hundreds of Madison County students in grades 3 through 5 submitted posters with the Red Ribbon Week theme of “Respect Yourself. Be Drug Free”. The winners and other finalists had their posters displayed outside the State’s Attorney’s Office at the County Administration Building during last year’s National Red Ribbon Week which runs October 23-31 each year. Posters were judged by a committee within the office.

State's Attorney Gibbons looks forward to the creative posters he receives each year as part of the contest and is pleased that this year’s theme focuses on respect. “Teaching children to respect themselves is an important component in providing them with the knowledge and tools required to make positive choices in their lives,” said Gibbons.

Hanna Behnen, third grade, and Samantha Bock, fourth grade, both students at Woodland Elementary, won first place in their respective grades. State's Attorney Gibbons delivered pizza on March 10th to the fifth-grade class of Savannah Squires in South Roxana. She placed first among fifth graders.

The Red Ribbon campaign began in support of a murdered DEA agent who was killed in 1985 by drug traffickers. Displaying a red ribbon demonstrates support of a drug-free America. The annual Red Ribbon Campaign, held every October since 1986, is one of the largest drug-prevention campaigns in the country. More information can be found at http://www.nfp.org/.

