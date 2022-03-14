EDWARDSVILLE — Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine announced today that his office has released its annual report for Fiscal Year 2021. This report details budgetary information, outreach activities, prosecution statistics, and an updated staff directory.

“Transparency is crucial for any government agency,” Haine said. “Now the residents of Madison County can better view the details on how their justice system is operating.”

“This report illustrates how our office is working to fairly and expeditiously prosecute cases and ensure the rule of law is being enforced in Madison County, all while being efficient and protecting taxpayers,” Haine continued. “It also shows our commitment to outreach. Our criminal justice system is misunderstood these days, and we plan to continue to reach out and engage citizens throughout the county, explaining the benefits of a safe and law-abiding society for all.”

Among the highlights in the report:

Expenditures from the State’s Attorney’s Office Administrative Fund for Fiscal Year 2021 were under budget by $60,000.

Filed 3,926 felony cases in 2021, a 23.5 percent increase from 2020 and the second-most cases filed since 2010.

Expanding our Violent Crimes Unit of specialized prosecutors by 50 percent.

Successfully convicted 15 homicide defendants.

With multiple local law enforcement agencies, created the Cross River Crime Task Force and support new License Plate Ready technology to better fight crime.

Created a new prosecutor task force focused on domestic abuse with new tools for law enforcement.

Eliminated unnecessary and duplicative contracts, saving taxpayers thousands of dollars per month.

Prioritized community outreach.



“I want to thank the exceptional public servants who are working in the State’s Attorney’s Office,” Haine said. “This is truly a team effort. It is an honor to work with them every day.”

