EDWARDSVILLE — Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Gibbons announced today sexual assault charges have been filed against a 38-year-old Alton man.

Alton's Brandon M. James (d.o.b. 8/21/81) was charged with two counts of Criminal Sexual Assault, Class 1 felonies. He is accused of assaulting a 19-year-old female who had been sleeping at the time the defendant assaulted her.

Following an investigation by the Alton Police Department and medical staff at Alton Memorial Hospital, charges were filed.

In January of 2013, the defendant was convicted of Aggravated Criminal Sexual Abuse in Madison County and sentenced to four years in the Illinois Department of Corrections. Subsequently, in February of 2013, the defendant was convicted of the offense of Predatory Criminal Sexual Assault of a Child in Sangamon County and sentenced to eight years in the Illinois Department of Corrections. At the time of the November 2019 assault, James was out on parole.

The defendant was also charged with Escape, a Class 3 felony, after cutting off his electronic ankle monitor which he was mandated to wear while on parole.

James is being held at the Madison County Jail in Edwardsville, on a $1,000,0000 bond set by Judge Neil Schroeder. Illinois law states that the penalty for a Criminal Sexual Assault, 2nd Subsequent Offense, Class 1 felony, when a defendant has a prior conviction for Predatory Criminal Sexual Assault of a Child is mandatory natural life imprisonment.

Gibbons said, “It is my obligation that this defendant receives the maximum time for his heinous actions upon the victim. This monstrous offender with a history of sexual assault must remain off the streets. It is the obligation of my office to ensure a lengthy prosecution. I am committed to seeing that Madison County justice is served.”

These charges, as well as the statements made herein, are based upon probable cause. The defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

