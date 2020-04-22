EDWARDSVILLE - The latest Madison County COVID-19 day-to-day stats show unfortunately, four more deaths.

The numbers moved from 9 deaths to 13 from Tuesday to Wednesday. Madison County now has 231 positive cases of coronavirus Wednesday from 216 on Tuesday. A total of 67 have been hospitalized because of COVID-19 in the county and 72 are posted as recovered.

Edwardsville leads Madison County in positive COVID-19 cases Wednesday with 57, up from 51 on Tuesday, and Alton stands at 38 positive cases Wednesday, compared to 34 on Tuesday.

Granite City has 34 positive coronavirus cases on Wednesday.

The other totals are as follows:

Glen Carbon - 14

Troy - 10

Madison - 9

Highland - 9

East Alton - 8

Godfrey - 8

Bethalto - 7

Wood River - 7

St. Clair County has 316 positive COVID-19 cases, with 19 deaths.

The state of Illinois has had 35,108 positive COVID-19 cases, with 1,565 deaths and 164,346 tests performed.

