EDWARDSVILLE - The Madison County Sheriff's Office recently announced the addition of Jonathon Zaragoza to its Jail Division. Zaragoza has commenced his Jail Division Field Training and is scheduled to attend the Southwestern Illinois College Corrections Academy in January.

Sheriff's officials expressed pride in welcoming Zaragoza, emphasizing the importance of ongoing training and education for personnel in law enforcement.

The Corrections Academy will provide Zaragoza with the essential skills and knowledge required for his role within the Jail Division.

Zaragoza is shown above with Madison County Sheriff Jeff Connor and Chief Deputy Marcos Pulido.

The integration of new staff members is part of the Sheriff's Office's ongoing efforts to enhance operational effectiveness and maintain safety within the community.

