EDWARDSVILLE - The Madison County Sheriff's Office recently announced the addition of Jonathon Zaragoza to its Jail Division. Zaragoza has commenced his Jail Division Field Training and is scheduled to attend the Southwestern Illinois College Corrections Academy in January.

Sheriff's officials expressed pride in welcoming Zaragoza, emphasizing the importance of ongoing training and education for personnel in law enforcement.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

The Corrections Academy will provide Zaragoza with the essential skills and knowledge required for his role within the Jail Division.

Zaragoza is shown above with Madison County Sheriff Jeff Connor and Chief Deputy Marcos Pulido.

The integration of new staff members is part of the Sheriff's Office's ongoing efforts to enhance operational effectiveness and maintain safety within the community.

More like this:

SIUE East St. Louis Charter High School Students Introduced To Realities Of Jail - Up Close and Personal
Mar 2, 2025
Corrections Commissioner Issues Statement After Male Detainee Death At Barnes-Jewish Hospital
Mar 24, 2025
May 23, 2025, Registration Deadline: Collinsville Police Department Hosts Annual Youth Academy In July
Mar 29, 2025
Granite City Man Facing Fourth Domestic Battery Case
Mar 19, 2025
75-Year-Old Man Arrested in Fairview Heights Child Abuse Case
Mar 27, 2025

 