MADISON COUNTY — The Madison County Sheriff's Office has announced the addition of a new member to its team. Patrol Division Deputy Sheriff Max Ringering has joined the office and is set to attend the upcoming police academy session.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office expressed well wishes for Deputy Ringering’s safety and success as he begins his career in law enforcement.

Officials also said they look forward to his contributions to the department.

