MADISON COUNTY — The Madison County Sheriff’s Office has announced the addition of Deputy Jacob Propes to its Patrol Division, effective Dec. 2, 2024. Previously serving in the Corrections Division, Deputy Propes is set to further his training by attending the Police Academy in the near future.

The Sheriff’s Office officials expressed optimism about Deputy Propes's transition, stating, "We look forward to what he will contribute to our office and wish him a safe career."

The appointment marks a significant step in Deputy Propes's law enforcement career as he prepares to take on new responsibilities within the department.

