MADISON COUNTY The Madison County Sheriff’s Office has announced the addition of Deputy Jacob Propes to its Patrol Division, a transition from his previous role in the Corrections Division. This announcement was made recently, highlighting the department's commitment to expanding its law enforcement capabilities.

Deputy Propes is set to attend the Police Academy in the near future, which is a necessary step for his new responsibilities in the Patrol Division.

The Sheriff’s Office expressed optimism about his contributions to the team, stating, “We look forward to what he will contribute to our office and wish him a safe career.”

This move underscores the Sheriff’s Office's ongoing efforts to enhance its personnel and provide comprehensive training for deputies in order to better serve the community.

