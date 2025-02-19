EDWARDSVILLE — The Madison County Sheriff's Office has issued a public alert regarding a rise in telephone scams affecting residents. The announcement highlights the increasing sophistication of scammers who may already possess personal information about their targets.

"Scammers are becoming more and more sophisticated," the sheriff's office said in a statement. "We have noticed in some cases they already have some of your personal information and are able to produce documents that can appear official, or are even using names for individuals that work at your local police agency. Do not be afraid to disconnect the call and reach out to your local law enforcement agency."

The sheriff's office emphasized the importance of vigilance when sharing personal information over the phone. In its communication, the office outlined several practices that are not conducted by law enforcement, including:

Requesting individuals to deposit funds into kiosks or accept payments through Apple Pay.

Accepting payments in the form of gift cards.

Calling individuals to ask for bond money, noting that as of September 2023, cash bonds are no longer accepted in Illinois due to the SAFE-T Act.

Inquiring about active warrants or missing jury duty.

Residents who suspect they are victims of scams are encouraged to report the incidents to the Madison County Sheriff's Office at (618) 692-6087.

