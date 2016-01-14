COLLINSVILLE - On Jan. 14, 2016, at approximately 2:12 a.m. the Madison County Sheriff’s Office responded to the ZX Service Station, 8407 Collinsville Road, Collinsville, in reference to a report of an armed robbery.

Madison County Sheriff’s Deputies were assisted by members of the Illinois State Police, Collinsville Police Department, Caseyville Police Department and the Fairmont City Police Department in their response. Deputies met with the attendant who reported an unknown black male robbed him at gunpoint.

The investigation revealed the suspect entered the business armed with a silver in color pistol, demanding money. The attendant cooperated with the suspect, who fled the store, with an undisclosed amount of U.S. Currency, in a westerly direction. A perimeter was set up and a canine responded, but the suspect was not located.

The suspect is described as follows: A black male, dark skin, thin build, and approximately 6-feet tall.

The suspect was also described as wearing a maroon and yellow in color hoodie type sweatshirt, with the hoodie tied tightly around his face. This suspect description is consistent with the suspect in robberies previously reported in jurisdictions in St. Clair County, during the 2015 calendar year. The Madison County Sheriff’s Office will be working with the other jurisdictions involved in an attempt to identify and apprehend the suspect. Images associated with this robbery will be provided at a later time.

Anyone having information related to this incident is asked to contact the Madison County Sheriff’s Office at one of the following numbers:

618-692-4433 (Dispatch Center)

618-296-3000 (Anonymous Tip Line)

Contact Person Capt. T. Mike Dixon

Chief of Investigations

