EDWARDSVILLE - The Madison County Sheriff’s Office has taken three separate reports of stolen camper trailers over the past three weeks.

Capt. Thomas Dixon of the Madison County Sheriff's Department said the thefts are believed to have occurred on or about Nov. 19th or 20th, 2016. Two (2) of the trailers were stolen from an exterior storage facility in the 400 block of Tolle Lane, Godfrey, Illinois, and a third from the 3000 block of VFW Lane, Collinsville, Illinois.

The camper trailers are described as follows:

1 White, Jayco 32 foot travel Trailer, with Eagle emblems and maroon and blue/gray striping, with Illinois Registration 543 433, valued at $50,000.00.

1 Gray in color Open Range 40 Foot 5th wheel trailer, with Illinois Registration, valued at $55,000.00.

1 brown, Jayco 32 foot travel trailer, with a mountain scene painted on the front of it, Illinois Registration 650 603, valued at $25,000.00.

Based upon the unusual nature of these thefts, as well as the belief that they were stolen on, or about, the same day it is possible that the three events are connected.

If you currently have a camper trailer stored at a facility, away from your home, we suggest you respond to that facility to insure your trailer is not stolen. Please contact local law enforcement if your camper trailer is missing.

The sheriff's department said iis strongly recommended that if you store your personal effects, vehicles, or camper trailers at a storage facility that you choose one that is equipped with surveillance cameras and coded entry. These security features will often deter offenders and/or aid investigators in identifying and apprehending suspects.

Anyone having information related to these thefts are asked to contact the Madison County Sheriff’s Office at the following numbers:

618-692-4433 Dispatch Center

618-296-3000 Anonymous Tip Line

