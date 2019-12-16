COLLINSVILLE - The Madison County Sheriff's Office today reported an armed robbery at the ZX Gas and Food Mart, 8407 Collinsville Road, Collinsville.

This is the narrative from the Sheriff's Office: "On Saturday, December 14, 2019, at 5:17 p.m., deputies with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported ARMED ROBBERY at the ZX Gas and Food Mart located at 8407 Collinsville Road, Collinsville.

"Upon arrival, the deputies discovered the suspects had already fled the area on foot. A search to locate them was conducted but unsuccessful.

Investigative efforts revealed there were two (2) suspects each armed with a pistol."

The suspects were identified as:

Suspect 1:

Black Male

Ball cap

Thin build

Beard

Gray Nike hoodie with white swoosh and logo

Gray pants

Black and white shoes

Suspect 2:

Black jacket with large “E” on left breast

Gray hood

White ball cap with black rim

White mask

Green/teal back pack

Gray pants

Black and white shoes

The suspects fled the area with undisclosed items. No one was injured during this incident.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of the suspects or this incident is encouraged to contact the Madison County Sheriff’s Office. Those wishing to remain anonymous may do so by calling our anonymous tip line.

Main Dispatch: (618) 692-4433

Anonymous Tip-Line: (618) 296-3000

Lt. Kristopher Tharp

Madison County Sheriff’s Office

Investigative Division

