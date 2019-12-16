Madison County Sheriff's Office Reports Armed Robbery in Collinsville, Seeks Suspects
COLLINSVILLE - The Madison County Sheriff's Office today reported an armed robbery at the ZX Gas and Food Mart, 8407 Collinsville Road, Collinsville.
This is the narrative from the Sheriff's Office: "On Saturday, December 14, 2019, at 5:17 p.m., deputies with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported ARMED ROBBERY at the ZX Gas and Food Mart located at 8407 Collinsville Road, Collinsville.
"Upon arrival, the deputies discovered the suspects had already fled the area on foot. A search to locate them was conducted but unsuccessful.
Investigative efforts revealed there were two (2) suspects each armed with a pistol."
The suspects were identified as:
Suspect 1:
Black Male
Ball cap
Thin build
Beard
Gray Nike hoodie with white swoosh and logo
Gray pants
Black and white shoes
Suspect 2:
Black jacket with large “E” on left breast
Gray hood
White ball cap with black rim
White mask
Green/teal back pack
Gray pants
Black and white shoes
The suspects fled the area with undisclosed items. No one was injured during this incident.
Anyone with information regarding the identity of the suspects or this incident is encouraged to contact the Madison County Sheriff’s Office. Those wishing to remain anonymous may do so by calling our anonymous tip line.
Main Dispatch: (618) 692-4433
Anonymous Tip-Line: (618) 296-3000
Lt. Kristopher Tharp
Madison County Sheriff’s Office
Investigative Division
