GODFREY - The Madison County Sheriff’s Office has released detailed information about an armed robbery at the Subway at approximately 8:40 p.m. at 5755 Godfrey Road in Godfrey.

Madison County Sheriff’s Office deputies were quickly dispatched to the scene. Upon arrival, the deputies discovered the suspect had already fled the area on foot. A thorough search to locate the suspect was conducted but unsuccessful.

Investigative efforts revealed that a black male armed with a pistol entered the store.

The suspect was described as:

Black male, face partially concealed with hood and/or other garment red pants?, black coat, and shoes.

“The clerk immediately fled into the back of the store,” Madison County Sheriff’s Office Capt. David Vucich said. “While the clerk was attempting to brace the door, the suspect attempts to kick it open but was unsuccessful. The suspect subsequently discharged the firearm and his entry attempts failed. No one was injured during this incident. See relevant photos for further description.

“Anyone with information regarding the identity of the suspect or this incident is encouraged to contact the Madison County Sheriff’s Office. Those wishing to remain anonymous may do so by calling our anonymous tip line.

Investigations: 618-296-4879?; Anonymous Tip-Line: (618) 296-3000

