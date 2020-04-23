GRANITE CITY - The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an armed robbery that occurred Thursday morning in the parking lot of Curly’s Corner Market at 5527 Maryville Road, Granite City.

The call to the Madison County Sheriff's Office came at 9:55 a.m. Thursday. The Curly’s location is found in Madison County Sheriff’s Office jurisdiction.

Madison County Sheriff’s Office Will Dimitroff said the robbery was in the parking lot and not associated inside with Curly’s business. Capt. Dimitroff said the victim in the case described the suspects in the robbery as four black males armed with pistols. The four left rapidly in a Blue Ford Taurus with Missouri license plates, Dimitroff said.

Dimitroff said Madison County Sheriff’s Office is actively probing the armed robbery situation.

Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

