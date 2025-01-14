EDWARDSVILLE - Madison County Sheriff’s Office members took part in its Fourth Annual ImpactLife National Blue Blood Drive on Jan. 8, 2025, as part of a broader effort to address blood shortages in the region.

The event, organized by ImpactLife, a non-profit community blood center, aims to provide essential blood products to states including Illinois, Missouri, Wisconsin, and Iowa.

January is recognized as National Blood Donor Month, a designation established over 50 years ago when President Richard Nixon signed a proclamation on Dec. 31, 1969. This month-long observance honors voluntary blood donors and seeks to encourage more individuals to contribute at a time when blood donations are critically needed.

“Many variables can impact our blood inventories such as weather, holidays, or tragic events,” a spokesperson from ImpactLife noted. “Every day, patients who need blood are in crisis, and you can help by volunteering to donate.”

The need for blood is significant, with less than 10 percent of the population participating in blood donation efforts. The Madison County Sheriff’s Office initiative aims to increase awareness and participation among employees and the community.

To schedule a blood donation appointment, individuals can contact ImpactLife at 800-747-5401.

