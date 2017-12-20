EDWARDSVILLE - Tuesday, December 19, 2017, deputies from the Madison County Sheriff's Office made their seventh drop off in regard to the "Rx 4 Safety" prescription drug initiative.

Sheriff John D. Lakin, in partnership with all the Police Chiefs of Madison County, in this seventh collection, have collected just over 1,900 pounds of prescription and over-the-counter medications. These medications have been disposed of at a federally regulated location, approved by the E.P.A. (Environmental Protection Agency). Since implementation of the RX4Safety program in April 2015, the Sheriff's Office has disposed of nearly 5 tons of medication.

This is a collective effort, between the community and law enforcement, to protect the environment from the improper disposal of medications/drugs and also to keep our prescription medications from being ingested accidentally, stolen, or misused.

Secured drop off bins are located at the following Police Departments: Alton, Bethalto, Collinsville, East Alton, Edwardsville, Glen Carbon, Granite City, Highland, Madison County Sheriff's Office, Maryville, Roxana, SIU-E, Troy, and Wood River. These bins were provided by CVS Pharmacy, Republic Waste and the American Water Company.

The outstanding part of this initiative is that these drop off locations are available to the citizens 24 hours a day 7 days a week. Citizens don't have to wait for a specific date to get these items out of their homes.

These are the items we CAN accept:

Any over the counter medications

vitamins

liquids

narcotics

cough syrup

prescription medicines

hormones

painkillers

antibiotics

ointments

oils

any unidentified pills

These are the items we CANNOT accept:

Oxygen tanks

asthma inhalers

mercury thermometers

hearing aids

household waste

sharps or needles

If you have any questions regarding this initiative, or the information provided in this release, please feel free to contact Jaimie Linton, Administrator of Business Affairs, for the Madison County Sheriff's Office at (618)296-4850.

