EDWARDSVILLE - The Madison County Sheriff's Office has received numerous complaints from Madison County Board members and neighbors of ongoing drug trafficking occurring in the 500 block of Thorngate Drive. At 2 p.m. Tuesday, July 2, the Madison County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at the address

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the ILEAS Special Response Team, Metropolitan Enforcement Group of Southwestern Illinois, Granite City Police Department, Madison County Planning and Development, and Madison County Animal Control.

During the search warrant, miscellaneous drug paraphernalia and an undisclosed amount of methamphetamine was located. Law Enforcement detained seven people and five of the seven were arrested.

Arrested and Charged were:

Chassidy D. Linhart, Age 43 – Unlawful Use of Property and Unlawful Possession of Methamphetamine.

Matthew W. Donithan, Age 23 - Unlawful Use of Property and Unlawful Possession of Methamphetamine.

Article continues after sponsor message

Lacey N. Smith, Age 21 - Unlawful Possession of Methamphetamine.

Christopher S. Barr, Age 44 - Unlawful Possession of Methamphetamine.

Alexandra N. Hinson, Age 25, - Active Warrant Unlawful Possession of Methamphetamine.

Sheriff John Lakin said he would like to extend his gratitude to the assisting agencies and neighbors in taking a proactive stance in ridding our neighborhoods of these nuisances.

NOTE: All arrested should be considered innocent until proven guilty.

More like this: