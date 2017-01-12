BETHALTO – Sheriff John D. Lakin announced today that Lt. Kristopher M. Tharp graduated from the Federal Bureau of Investigation National Academy in Quantico, Va.

On Dec. 16, 2016, Lt. Tharp was one of 222 law enforcement officers graduating from the FBI National Academy Program at Quantico, Va. This, the 266th Session, consisted of men and women from 48 states. Included in the class were members of law enforcement agencies from the District of Columbia, 20 international countries, five military organizations and eight civilian organizations.

Lt. Tharp of Bethalto, joins the ranks of Capt. David W. Joseph (Session 261 in 2015), Sheriff John D. Lakin (Session 223), as well as six other staff members from the Madison County Sheriff’s Office to have graduated from the academy.

Article continues after sponsor message

"Attending the FBI National Academy was an honor," Tharp said. "I had the chance to network and learn alongside some of the finest law enforcement professionals in the world. I am excited to bring the skill set and knowledge I acquired in Quantico back to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office to help us better serve our citizens."

The FBI National Academy is well known for its academic excellence. Training is provided by the FBI Academy instructional staff, special agents, and other staff members holding advanced degrees. A total of 49,686 graduates now represent the alumni of the FBI National Academy since it began in 1935.

More like this: