EDWARDSVILLE - The Madison County Sheriff's Office has requested the public's assistance in locating a missing Alton woman - Adria Jean Hatten.

Hatten, 39, of the 500 block of Stowell Street in Alton, was last seen at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 21, in Wood River, the Madison County Sheriff's Office said today.

She is described as:

5"05, 150 lbs
Blonde hair, blue eyes
Cross tattoo on inside of left forearm

She was last observed wearing:

An aqua colored V neck t-shirt
Blue jeans
Brown calve high high-heeled boots

Anyone with information regarding Adria Hatten or her whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.

Madison County Sheriff’s Office Phone Numbers:

Non-Emergency
(618) 692-6087

Main Dispatch
(618) 692-4433

Anonymous Tip Line
(618)296-3000

