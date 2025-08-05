MADISON COUNTY — The Madison County Sheriff’s Office conducted a targeted traffic safety campaign from July 8 to August 1, 2025, aimed at reducing speeding and promoting safer driving habits, officials said.

The campaign, part of a statewide initiative involving multiple law enforcement agencies, the Illinois Department of Transportation and the Illinois State Police, sought to address highway fatalities and injuries related to speeding. During the enforcement period, the Madison County Sheriff’s Office issued 28 speeding citations, made one DUI arrest, and issued citations for suspended or revoked licenses, uninsured motorists and other traffic violations.

“We continue to urge all drivers traveling through our community to slow down, obey speed limits and drive responsibly,” said Captain T.J. Hernandez of the Madison County Sheriff’s Office. “Every decision you make behind the wheel matters — it’s truly not a game.”

The campaign aligns with IDOT’s broader "It’s Not a Game" initiative, which highlights the serious consequences of dangerous driving behaviors. Funding for the speed enforcement effort was provided by federal highway safety dollars administered by IDOT.

