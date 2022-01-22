MADISON COUNTY - The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a report of an abduction where both people appear to have known each other.

Madison County Sheriff’s Office and Alton Police Department worked on the case which originated in the Alton area Friday afternoon. Madison County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Alton Police were positioned on both sides of the Clark Bridge prior to finding the vehicle with a female victim in it.

“We had put out a broadcast to all law enforcement agencies that we had some type of abduction and we had some suspect and vehicle information,” Capt. Will Dimitroff of the Madison County Sheriff’s Office said. “We located the vehicle and found the female victim OK in the vehicle. It is some kind of domestic type of situation. It wasn’t a situation where the parties didn’t know each other.”

Capt. Dimitroff said that was all that could be released at this time late Friday, but the sheriff’s office is still investigating and there may be charges to come.

