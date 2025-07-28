MADISON COUNTY — The Madison County Sheriff's Office honored telecommnicator Cynthia Tweedy on Friday, July 25, 2025, as she retired after more than 20 years of public service.

Tweedy began her career with the sheriff’s office in 2005 and transferred to the Dispatch Center in 2007, where she served as a telecommunicator.

Article continues after sponsor message

In her final year of service, Tweedy was recognized with the Telecommunicators Award, acknowledging her exceptional career and strong reputation within the law enforcement community.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office expressed gratitude for her dedication and hard work, noting the positive impact she had on both the department and the citizens of Madison County.

“Telecommunicator Tweedy, we are so thankful for your years of hard work and dedication to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office and the citizens we serve,” the office said in a statement. “Happy retirement, Friend! You will be missed.”

More like this: