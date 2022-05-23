

EDWARDSVILLE – The Madison County Sheriff’s Office announced today it made (57) -traffic arrests during the Distracted Driving enforcement campaign. These offenses included citations and arrests for Speeding, Distracted Driving, Driving While License Suspended/Revoked, Operating an Uninsured Motor Vehicle and (7)-Criminal Felony & Misdemeanor Offenses.

“Distracted Driving Awareness Month allowed the Madison County Sheriff’s Office to bring a heightened awareness to stop motorists from engaging in this deadly behavior,” said Major Jeff Connor, Chief Deputy of the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office joined forces with state and local law enforcement and highway safety partners for this enforcement effort.

"Using your phone in anything other than the hands-free mode in Illinois is not only dangerous but also illegal," Connor said. "Break the cycle. Drop it and drive."

The Illinois distracted driving campaign is funded with federal traffic safety funds administered by the Illinois Department of Transportation.

