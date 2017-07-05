EDWARDSVILLE - The Madison County Sheriff's Office reported a similar story to both the Alton Police and Fire Departments Wednesday morning regarding this year's Independence Day weekend.

Captain Eric Decker said there were 48 calls for fireworks throughout the entire county from June 30-July 4. He described that number as "pretty typical" for the Fourth for July. As many as 20 accidents, including one hit and run and two with personal injury, were recorded by the sheriff's office as well. Possibly most surprising, however, was the complete lack of driving under the influence (DUI) charges resulting from the holiday weekend.

"It seems like people were somewhat watching what they were doing over the weekend," Decker said. "They may have gotten word of our increased patrols during the holiday weekend."

Overall, Decker said this Fourth of July was a "typical holiday weekend with nothing out of the ordinary."

