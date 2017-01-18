EDWARDSVILLE - Today, the Madison County Sheriff's Office delivered a "Winter Warm-Up" of its own. In the month of January, the employees, along with the help of family and friends, were able to collect over 250 winter coats.

There were several days when temperatures got extremely low in recent weeks. Staff members at the Sheriff's Office decided they wanted to do a coat collection.

The Sheriff's Office began reaching out to several agencies for help finding the best way to utilize the donation.

They spoke with David Harrison, the Homeless Services Manager, at the Madison County Community Development Office. Harrison shared information of an upcoming event, Project Homeless Connect.

The project will allow local homeless individuals to come in and shop for warm winter clothing, get a haircut, and receive a hot meal.

Needless to say, Sheriff's Office employees were all in. Three weeks later, just over 250 coats, a few scarves and gloves, and several warm blankets, had been collected.

The collection was definitely a department wide effort. Donations came in from Deputies, Jail Officers, Console Operators/Jail Technicians, Dispatchers, Clerical staff, Nurses, Cooks, members of the Administration, and their family and friends. Sheriff Lakin and the employees at the Sheriffs Office are looking forward to making their coat collection an annual event.

Sheriff Lakin, wholeheartedly, thanks Mr. Harrison for allowing the Madison County Sheriff's Office to get involved in Project Homeless Connect, as well as The Dream Center for hosting the event.