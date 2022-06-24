Madison County Sheriff's Office, Coroner, Involved In "Death Investigation" Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. MADISON COUNTY - The Madison County Sheriff’s Office and Madison County Coroner’s Office are involved in what is described by a captain as “a death investigation” near Illinois Route 157 and Pentecostal Lane in the county. Madison County Capt. Will Dimitroff said the 911 call came in at approximately 1:20 p.m. Friday. Article continues after sponsor message Multiple deputies are reported at the scene with other law enforcement, along with Madison County Coroner Steve Nonn and staff. Captain Dimitroff said he could not release any more information about the investigation at this time, but more will be released whenever possible. More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending