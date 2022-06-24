Law enforcement and the Madison County Coroner's Office are involved in a death investigation in unincorporated Madison County.

MADISON COUNTY - The Madison County Sheriff’s Office and Madison County Coroner’s Office are involved in what is described by a captain as “a death investigation” near Illinois Route 157 and Pentecostal Lane in the county. Madison County Capt. Will Dimitroff said the 911 call came in at approximately 1:20 p.m. Friday.

Multiple deputies are reported at the scene with other law enforcement, along with Madison County Coroner Steve Nonn and staff. Captain Dimitroff said he could not release any more information about the investigation at this time, but more will be released whenever possible.

